Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Head to Head Review

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Getty Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Angel Oak Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Getty Realty pays out 120.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Getty Realty has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

This table compares Getty Realty and Angel Oak Mortgage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Realty $155.41 million 8.52 $62.86 million $1.36 20.84 Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 6.80 N/A N/A N/A

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Getty Realty and Angel Oak Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Realty 1 1 2 0 2.25 Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 4 0 2.67

Getty Realty currently has a consensus price target of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.33%. Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.00%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Getty Realty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Getty Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Realty and Angel Oak Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Realty 40.45% 8.94% 4.51% Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Getty Realty beats Angel Oak Mortgage on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Getty Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero. Getty Realty was founded by Leo Liebowitz in 1955 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

