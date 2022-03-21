GFS Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after buying an additional 346,167 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after purchasing an additional 337,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,828,000 after purchasing an additional 181,472 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 272,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,829,000 after purchasing an additional 171,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,726,000 after purchasing an additional 166,853 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.08. 2,529,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,707,489. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $136.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.50.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

