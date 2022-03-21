GFS Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 295,798 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,605 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for about 3.0% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $17,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,409,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 278,795 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000.

BUD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($80.22) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

BUD traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $60.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,321. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $118.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

