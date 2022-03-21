GFS Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.04. 8,024,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,910,985. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.98 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.07.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

