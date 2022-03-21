GFS Advisors LLC Invests $1.46 Million in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.24. 1,221,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,056. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.49 and a fifty-two week high of $106.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.83.

