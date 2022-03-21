Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,141 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $306.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.82. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

