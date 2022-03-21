Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:DNA opened at $3.05 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01.

DNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

