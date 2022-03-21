GMS (NYSE:GMS) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

GMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised GMS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.88.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. GMS has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GMS will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 2,218.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GMS by 50.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 78,657 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 24.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in GMS by 122.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 37,638 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.