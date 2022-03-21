Goepper Burkhardt LLC Acquires 206 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,194. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $92.10 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

