Goepper Burkhardt LLC Has $13.99 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 8.3% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 111,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,519,000 after purchasing an additional 404,325 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,016,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,619,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.32. The stock had a trading volume of 320,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,044. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $74.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

