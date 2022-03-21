Goepper Burkhardt LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $8.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.60. 4,286,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,429. The company has a market cap of $153.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.34 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

