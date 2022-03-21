GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target Cut to $1.50

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered GoHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered GoHealth from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered GoHealth from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.64.
Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $474.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GoHealth by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 59,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GoHealth by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 215,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GoHealth by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GoHealth by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 431,498 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.
GoHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
