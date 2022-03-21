Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 99,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,917. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.35% and a return on equity of 0.92%. Research analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG (Get Rating)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.