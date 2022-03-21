GoldMining Inc. (CVE:GOLD) Director Garnet L. Dawson Sells 25,000 Shares

GoldMining Inc. (CVE:GOLD – Get Rating) Director Garnet L. Dawson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.21, for a total transaction of C$55,292.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 422,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$933,582.90.

Shares of GOLD opened at C$0.90 on Monday. GoldMining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.88 and a twelve month high of C$1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.90.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, and development of gold assets in the Americas. Its projects include the La Mina and Titiribi gold-copper projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia; the Whistler gold-copper Project located in Alaska, United States; the Cachoeira and São Jorge Gold projects located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil; the Rea uranium project located in the Western of Alberta, Canada; the Yellowknife gold project located in the Northwest Territories, Canada; and the Crucero gold project located in southeastern Peru.

