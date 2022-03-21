GoldMining Inc. (CVE:GOLD) Director Garnet L. Dawson Sells 25,000 Shares

GoldMining Inc. (CVE:GOLD – Get Rating) Director Garnet L. Dawson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.21, for a total transaction of C$55,292.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 422,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$933,582.90.
Shares of GOLD opened at C$0.90 on Monday. GoldMining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.88 and a twelve month high of C$1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.90.
About GoldMining (Get Rating)
See Also
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.