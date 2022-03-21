Goodwin Daniel L Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 304.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.0% of Goodwin Daniel L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 372,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 292,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIA traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $344.60. 328,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,312,183. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $320.62 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.65.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

