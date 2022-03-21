Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPMT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,942,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 118,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 114,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. 636,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,309. The company has a market capitalization of $601.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.39. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 87.72%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

