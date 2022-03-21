Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.18. Grocery Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GO. Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of GO stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 27,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,706. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.24.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $169,215.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,858 shares of company stock worth $1,230,347 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

