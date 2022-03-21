Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

GO stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 643,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $169,215.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,858 shares of company stock worth $1,230,347 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

