Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of HLG opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67. Hailiang Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87. The stock has a market cap of $337.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

