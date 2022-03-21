HaloDAO (RNBW) Reaches One Day Volume of $6,385.00

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HaloDAO has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $110,427.40 and approximately $6,385.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00045664 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.11 or 0.07052843 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,193.33 or 0.99697625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00041332 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

