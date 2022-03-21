Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.63 Million

Brokerages expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Rating) to announce $99.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.95 million to $101.30 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $102.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $363.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.79 million to $368.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $435.85 million, with estimates ranging from $395.03 million to $474.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 102.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 54,276 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,300,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLNE opened at $79.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $93.25. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

