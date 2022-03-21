Handshake Trading Down 2.9% This Week (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $74.56 million and approximately $286,658.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,691.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.99 or 0.06979408 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.83 or 0.00279733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.65 or 0.00790475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00090195 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.00467260 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.11 or 0.00415584 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 475,479,042 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

