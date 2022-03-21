Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HASI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,487. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 94.59%.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

