HC Wainwright Cuts Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target to $22.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of KPTI opened at $7.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $542.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 507.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 147,858 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 468,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 75,509 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 84,363 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

