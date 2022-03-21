HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

NYSE HDB opened at $62.88 on Monday. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $81.22. The company has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,719,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,933,000 after purchasing an additional 190,748 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

