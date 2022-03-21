Head to Head Analysis: ACV Auctions (ACVA) versus Its Peers

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) is one of 220 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ACV Auctions to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

47.9% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ACV Auctions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $358.43 million -$78.18 million -15.93 ACV Auctions Competitors $3.23 billion $450.43 million -72,303.01

ACV Auctions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ACV Auctions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 2 11 0 2.85 ACV Auctions Competitors 1302 6631 12042 342 2.56

ACV Auctions currently has a consensus target price of $29.83, indicating a potential upside of 108.04%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 37.22%. Given ACV Auctions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -21.89% -13.47% -8.06% ACV Auctions Competitors -15.68% -70.94% 2.83%

Summary

ACV Auctions rivals beat ACV Auctions on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About ACV Auctions (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.