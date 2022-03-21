Head to Head Contrast: Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) & Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI)

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greystone Logistics and Velo3D, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Velo3D 1 0 2 0 2.33

Velo3D has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.05%. Given Velo3D’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Greystone Logistics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greystone Logistics and Velo3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $64.93 million 0.38 $3.35 million $0.12 7.23 Velo3D $27.44 million 55.60 -$107.09 million N/A N/A

Greystone Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D.

Volatility and Risk

Greystone Logistics has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Velo3D has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Logistics and Velo3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 6.75% 14.30% 3.98% Velo3D N/A -43.94% -5.58%

Summary

Greystone Logistics beats Velo3D on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Velo3D Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

