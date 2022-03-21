Head-To-Head Survey: Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) versus Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) and Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlassian and Amplitude, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian 0 6 12 0 2.67 Amplitude 0 3 4 0 2.57

Atlassian currently has a consensus target price of $407.94, suggesting a potential upside of 38.41%. Amplitude has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 272.84%. Given Amplitude’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amplitude is more favorable than Atlassian.

Profitability

This table compares Atlassian and Amplitude’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian -21.84% -23.70% -1.53% Amplitude N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Atlassian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Amplitude shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.4% of Amplitude shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlassian and Amplitude’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian $2.09 billion 19.37 -$696.32 million ($2.12) -139.02 Amplitude $167.26 million 6.32 -$74.98 million N/A N/A

Amplitude has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlassian.

Summary

Amplitude beats Atlassian on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication. The company also provides Confluence, a remote-friendly team workspace used to build, organize, and collaborate on work virtually for team content creation and sharing; and Trello, a collaboration product, that manages projects, organizes tasks, and builds team spirit for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams. In addition, it offers Bitbucket for code sharing and management; and various other products, such as Atlassian cloud apps, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Halp, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Amplitude Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude Inc. is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

