Head to Head Survey: Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX) vs. Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX) and Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Colfax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Ampco-Pittsburgh shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Colfax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Ampco-Pittsburgh shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Colfax and Ampco-Pittsburgh’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colfax $3.85 billion 1.68 $71.66 million $0.46 87.15 Ampco-Pittsburgh $344.92 million 0.36 $7.97 million ($0.67) -9.64

Colfax has higher revenue and earnings than Ampco-Pittsburgh. Ampco-Pittsburgh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colfax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Colfax and Ampco-Pittsburgh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colfax 1.86% 7.41% 4.14% Ampco-Pittsburgh -3.68% -5.19% -0.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Colfax and Ampco-Pittsburgh, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colfax 0 0 0 0 N/A Ampco-Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Colfax has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ampco-Pittsburgh has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Colfax beats Ampco-Pittsburgh on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy. The Fabrication Technology develops, manufactures and supplies consumable products and equipment. The company was founded by Mitchell P. Rales and Steven M. Rales in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products. Forged hardened steel rolls are used primarily in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum and other metals. The Air and Liquid Processing segment includes the Aerofin, Buffalo Air Handling, and Buffalo Pumps divisions. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, PA.

