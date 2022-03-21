Head to Head Survey: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) vs. GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of GlobalFoundries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of NVIDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of NVIDIA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GlobalFoundries and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalFoundries N/A N/A N/A NVIDIA 36.24% 42.99% 25.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GlobalFoundries and NVIDIA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobalFoundries 0 1 14 0 2.93 NVIDIA 0 4 25 1 2.90

GlobalFoundries presently has a consensus price target of $81.07, suggesting a potential upside of 5.58%. NVIDIA has a consensus price target of $341.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.03%. Given NVIDIA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NVIDIA is more favorable than GlobalFoundries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GlobalFoundries and NVIDIA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalFoundries $6.59 billion 6.20 -$254.00 million N/A N/A NVIDIA $26.91 billion 24.57 $9.75 billion $3.85 68.75

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than GlobalFoundries.

Summary

NVIDIA beats GlobalFoundries on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlobalFoundries (Get Rating)

GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems. The Compute & Networking segment offers Data Center platforms and systems for AI, HPC, and accelerated computing; Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions; automotive AI Cockpit, autonomous driving development agreements, and autonomous vehicle solutions; and Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. NVIDIA has partnership with Google Cloud to create AI-on-5G Lab. NVIDIA Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

