HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

HeidelbergCement stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

