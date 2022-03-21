Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading 5.4% Higher

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.90. 31,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,886,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

The stock has a market cap of $733.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $168.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,075,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 697,587 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,132,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 509,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

