Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $33.80 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.86. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth about $34,641,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,881,000 after buying an additional 38,740 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth about $109,087,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,236,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,625,000 after purchasing an additional 230,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

About Herbalife Nutrition (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.