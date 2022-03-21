Hess (NYSE:HES) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $124.00. The company traded as high as $103.56 and last traded at $103.36, with a volume of 88585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.41.

HES has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $6,022,878.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 47,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,562,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 981,542 shares of company stock worth $94,053,419 in the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

