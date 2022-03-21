HLS Therapeutics’ (HLS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Clarus Securities

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Clarus Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$33.00 price objective on the stock. Clarus Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 112.90% from the company’s previous close. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HLS. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th.

TSE:HLS traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$15.50. 435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.32. HLS Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$13.62 and a 1 year high of C$21.37. The company has a market cap of C$502.99 million and a PE ratio of -29.98.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

