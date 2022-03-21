Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 43.47%. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

About Holly Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.