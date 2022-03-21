Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) rose 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.86. Approximately 2,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 550,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

HOLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

