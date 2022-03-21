Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) rose 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.86. Approximately 2,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 550,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.
HOLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)
HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.
