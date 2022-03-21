Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 535.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Honda Motor were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 17.1% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $28.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

