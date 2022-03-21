Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after purchasing an additional 350,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,447 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.02. 3,482,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

