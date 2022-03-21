Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $643,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,344,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,515,000 after buying an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:JNJ opened at $174.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.65 and a 200-day moving average of $166.20. The company has a market cap of $459.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $179.92.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.
JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
