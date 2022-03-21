Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

HLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 272,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $3,942,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 254.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $98.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average is $103.77. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

