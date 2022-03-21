Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,816 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $113,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,170. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.68 and its 200-day moving average is $164.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.