Huntington National Bank Buys 64,170 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,170 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $85,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,623,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,085,463. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The stock has a market cap of $314.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average is $121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

