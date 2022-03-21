Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Masco by 28.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 113.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 450.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

MAS stock traded down $1.58 on Monday, reaching $55.82. 82,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,953. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.