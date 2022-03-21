Huntington National Bank Decreases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,674 shares of company stock worth $2,809,521 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Southern stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.98. 194,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,257,609. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.53 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.27.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

