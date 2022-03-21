Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,947 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $45,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,195,000 after purchasing an additional 98,641 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $13.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $530.68. 33,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,834. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $576.68 and its 200-day moving average is $608.86. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $466.06 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

