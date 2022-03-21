Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,001 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,239 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in eBay by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 140,260 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 22,325 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.10. 289,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,636,364. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.46.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

eBay Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.