Huntington National Bank Increases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $38,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

NYSE AVB traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $244.19. 11,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.24 and a fifty-two week high of $257.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

About AvalonBay Communities (Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.