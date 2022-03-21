Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $67,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.47.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $211.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,741. The company has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.07 and a 52-week high of $212.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,876 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

