Huntington National Bank Purchases 2,749 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $52,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,427,000 after buying an additional 83,215 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after buying an additional 76,473 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,231,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,107.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,193,000 after buying an additional 44,685 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,806,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,965.48.

NYSE CMG traded down $43.58 on Monday, reaching $1,544.15. 13,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,992. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,483.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,675.41. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,277.41 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.